Greece set to get last bailout loan in August - Centeno

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone countries are set to disburse a final 15 billion euro ($17.5 billion) bailout loan to Greece in August, Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

Centeno told a news conference that the last tranche had been ratified by 18 euro zone countries, with a final decision to be taken as soon as national procedures were concluded in Germany.

“I expect this to happen in the beginning of August,” Centeno said.

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici said there were no doubts the money will be disbursed but it “will take just a bit longer than expected” for the actual payment.

