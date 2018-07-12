FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 12, 2018 / 5:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Greece set to get last bailout loan in August - Centeno

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone countries are set to disburse a final 15 billion euro ($17.5 billion) bailout loan to Greece in August, Eurogroup chairman Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

Portugal's Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Mario Centeno attends an eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Centeno told a news conference that the last tranche had been ratified by 18 euro zone countries, with a final decision to be taken as soon as national procedures were concluded in Germany.

“I expect this to happen in the beginning of August,” Centeno said.

EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici said there were no doubts the money will be disbursed but it “will take just a bit longer than expected” for the actual payment.

($1 = 0.8561 euros)

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Francesco Guarascio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.