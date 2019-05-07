Italy's Benetton family raises stake in Generali to 4 percent

TRIESTE, Italy (Reuters) - Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, has increased its stake in Assicurazioni Generali to 4 percent, the Italian insurer’s Chairman Gabriele Galateri said on Tuesday.

Sources said in March Edizione aimed to increase its stake in Generali to 5 percent over time, depending on market conditions.

Other major Generali shareholders are Milan-based banking group Mediobanca, with a 12.9 percent stake, and Italian entrepreneurs Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio with 5 percent and 4.9 percent respectively.