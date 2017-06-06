FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Euro zone investor morale rises to highest level in a decade, Sentix survey shows
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 6, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 2 months ago

Euro zone investor morale rises to highest level in a decade, Sentix survey shows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in the euro zone rose in June to its highest level in nearly a decade, underpinned by promising economic reports from the single currency bloc, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Frankfurt-based Sentix research group's euro zone index rose to 28.4 points from 27.4 in May, hitting its highest level since July 2007. The June reading surpassed the consensus for a reading of 27.5 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

EUSTCS=ECI

Investors viewed the euro zone's current conditions more favorably, with a sub-index rising 36.0 from 34.5 in May.

"The assessment of the current situation climbs to the highest level since January 2008, underlining that it is not

just ephemeral expectations, but increasingly hard data, that are driving the upswing in the eurozone," Sentix said in a statement.

Expectations for economic developments in the euro zone edged up to 21.0 from 20.5.

An index tracking Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, rose to 39.2 from 36.9 in May, its highest level since March 2015. The reading chimed with the Ifo survey, which showed German business morale brightened more than expected in May, reaching its highest level on record since 1991.

Writing by Paul Carrel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.