EU Commission to delay decision on Italy debt: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will delay its decision on Italy’s debt because of the summit of EU leaders, a European Union official said on Monday, shortly after the meeting was suspended without a deal on the division of the bloc’s top jobs.

The EU executive had been expected to decide at its weekly meeting on Tuesday whether to recommend disciplinary action against Italy over its growing debt. The official said no date has been set for when the Commission will meet on this issue.

EU leaders will resume their meeting on Tuesday.