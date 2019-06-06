Italy's Di Maio says EU deficit rules must exclude investments

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio holds a news conference in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday EU deficit rules must be revised in order to exclude investment expenses from deficit-GDP calculations.

Speaking at a conference in Rome, Di Maio added that the government would not let the European Union impose austerity on Italy. His comments came the day after the European Commission said that Italy’s growing public debt broke EU rules, opening the way for possible disciplinary procedures.