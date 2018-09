VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Union commissioner for the euro said on Friday that commitments made by Italy’s finance minister about the country’s budget for next year were a move in the right direction.

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis holds a new conference in Brussels, Belgium May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Italy’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria offered commitments to improve the country’s structural deficit and reduce the debt, Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference.

“This clearly is a commitment that goes into the right direction,” he added.