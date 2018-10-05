EU Commission to react to Italy budget after October 15: spokeswoman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will only react to Italy’s 2019 budget plan when it is delivered to Brussels by an Oct. 15 deadline, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

“The position of the Commission remains unchanged. We will assess the draft budgetary plan for 2019 after its official presentation,” spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told a regular briefing, adding that Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had “not yet read a word” of the Italian proposal.