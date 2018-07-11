EU commissioner says not worried about Italy's euro future

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European economics commissioner said on Wednesday he was not concerned about Italy’s future in the euro zone after an Italian minister said his country should get ready for “all eventualities” when it came to the single currency

FILE PHOTO: European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici attends a parliamentary committee meeting in Athens, Greece, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“Italy is a crucial member of the euro zone and Italians want to remain in the euro zone. I have no concerns on this,” Pierre Moscovici told a news conference.

Italy’s European Affairs Minister Paolo Savona had said on Tuesday that Rome should be prepared for “all eventualities” regarding the survival of the euro.

Those comments rattled markets. But Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said early on Wednesday that Italy was not considering any “plan B” to leave the euro zone.