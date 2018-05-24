FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy responsible for whole euro zone, worried Finnish finance minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy is responsible for the economic health of the whole euro zone because it is part of it, Finnish Finance Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday, adding he was a bit worried by the economic plans of the new Italian government coalition.

FILE PHOTO: Finland's Finance Minister Petteri Orpo speaks to the media in Helsinki, Finland, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell/File Photo

“We look very carefully at what is happening in Italy and of course I am a little bit worried by that,” Orpo told reporters on entering talks of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels.

“I want to trust that the Italians can find good solutions and they are responsible for whole euro zone because they are part of the euro zone,” he said.

Euro zone governments and financial markets have been alarmed at the impending arrival of a new coalition in Rome under Giuseppe Conte comprising two eurosceptic, anti-establishment parties, who won votes in a March election by calling for an easing of euro zone budget discipline and public debt rules.

Editing by Alastair Macdonald

