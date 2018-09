VIENNA (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday he assumed all EU members would adhere to EU rules when asked about Italy, amid question marks about the new government’s budgetary plans.

German Finance Minister and vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Joachim Herrmann

“I think we all know that we in Europe have big tasks ahead of us. Everyone needs to sort out their own problems and I assume that everyone will adhere to EU rules,” Scholz said.