EU's Juncker says Italy is at the heart of Europe, deserves respect

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The president of the European Commission said on Tuesday that Italy is a pillar of the European Union and that the country deserves respect.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

“Italy yesterday as today deserves respect and trust,” Jean-Claude Juncker told an economic conference in Brussels. He added that “Italy’s place is at the heart of Europe.”

The remark comes after rows between the newly formed anti-establishment Italian government and EU commissioners.