FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 5, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

EU's Juncker says Italy is at the heart of Europe, deserves respect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The president of the European Commission said on Tuesday that Italy is a pillar of the European Union and that the country deserves respect.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

“Italy yesterday as today deserves respect and trust,” Jean-Claude Juncker told an economic conference in Brussels. He added that “Italy’s place is at the heart of Europe.”

The remark comes after rows between the newly formed anti-establishment Italian government and EU commissioners.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.