Amid political row, EU's Juncker says 'Italy deserves respect'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that Italy’s future could not be dictated by stocks and bond markets after comments by one of his team added to the political turmoil in the country.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

“Italy’s fate does not lie in the hands of the financial markets,” Juncker said in a statement.

“Regardless of which political party may be in power, Italy is a founding member of the European Union that has contributed immensely to European integration,” Juncker said, adding he was sure “Italy will continue on its European path.”

“The (European) Commission is ready to work with Italy with responsibility and mutual respect. Italy deserves respect.”