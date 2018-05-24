Slovakia warns Italy against 'suicide mission'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy should remember it is not alone in the euro zone before embarking on a “suicide mission” of spending more and taxing less, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia's Finance Minister Peter Kazimir attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Speaking before a meeting of euro zone finance minister in Brussels, Kazimir said the new Italian government coalition should not ignore European Union limits on budget deficit and public debt.

“I sincerely hope that the new Italian govt won’t ignore rules and take euro zone hostage for the sake of pre-election promises. That would be a very risky business,” Kazimir tweeted.

“Should they decide otherwise and go on a ‘suicide mission’ and jump ship instead, so be it ... but let me be clear, you’re not alone on board of that ship!”