VIENNA (Reuters) - Italy will follow European Union rules on economic policy, the head of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said on Friday.

Eurogroup President Mario Centeno speaks during a panel entitled "Reforming the Euro Area: Views from Inside and Outside of Europe" during IMF spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“The Italian government has committed to follow what are the principles of the economic policy guidance in Europe,” Mario Centeno told reporters on entering talks of euro zone finance ministers in Vienna.