ROME (Reuters) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio on Friday denied newspaper reports that he had demanded the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria if Tria did not back government nominees to head key companies.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria during session of the Lower House of the Parliament in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

Italian bond yields rose and equities sold off after local media reported tensions within the coalition government and a newspaper interview with a lawmaker raised fresh concerns about Rome’s commitment to the euro.