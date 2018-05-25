Growing Spanish, Italian political risk rattle bond, stock markets

LONDON (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in southern Europe shot up on Friday and stock markets in Milan and Madrid tumbled as a no-confidence motion mooted against Spain’s prime minister exacerbated a selloff sparked by Italian political risk.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy arrives to attend a 2018 budget plenary session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Spain’s socialist leader Pedro Sanchez on Friday said his party would call a snap election if it won the motion it put forward against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a graft case involving members of his People’s Party .

The news sparked a sharp selloff in Spanish bonds and stocks, while the euro extended its falls.

It also provided investors with a fresh incentive to get out of Italian assets, which have been rattled by the prospect of a spendthrift coalition government comprising the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League.

Ten-year bond yields in Spain, Italy and Portugal ES10YT=RR IT10YT=RR PT10YT=RR were up 7 to 8 basis points each. Spain's benchmark stock index tumbled 2 percent .IBEX.

German bonds, viewed as one of the safest assets in the world, benefited from the turmoil, with 10-year Bund yields set for their biggest weekly fall September 2013, down 16 bps. DE10YT=RR

“It’s the same theme in Spain and Italy but different stories,” said Investec chief economist Philip Shaw.

“But while in Italy you have the prospects of a highly confrontational government, in Spain even if we get fresh elections the mix of parties likely to make up a new government would likely be the same as the present one.”

The euro EUR=EBS extended losses and fell half a percent on the day to a fresh 6 1/2-month low at $1.1665.

Spain's main stock index .IBEX lost 2.1 percent with banks hit the worst. Shares in Caixabank, Santander and BBVA lost 3.5 to 4.2 percent. .IBEX (CABK.MC) (BBVA.MC) (SAN.MC).

An index of euro zone banks .SX7E fell 2.4 percent, hitting a 13-month low as Spanish and Italian bank stocks fell.

“The underlying basics (for Spain’s economy) long-term are strong,” said a Madrid-based executive at investment advisory firm who asked not be named.

“The country is growing but uncertainty is never good for any type of outlook and that’s going to impact the stock market.”

Spanish 10-year government bond yields rose 9 basis points to 1.505 percent, and were set for their biggest daily rise since September. ES10YT=RR

Spain’s five-year credit default swaps climbed to their highest level since the end of October, at 65 basis points, up 4 basis points on the day, IHS Markit.

“Up until now, if you put Catalonia to one side, it was a relatively benign environment,” said Pierre Bose, head of European strategy at Credit Suisse, adding that he remained positive on Spanish equities.

“This increases the level of noise, but does it change the earnings pattern at this point? Not really.”

The sell-off in Spanish assets, triggered a renewed selling in Italy. The closely watched Italy-Germany 10-year spread, seen by many investors as a proxy for sentiment towards the euro zone, widened to 200 basis points (bps) for the first time since June.

The two-year Italian bond yield rose more than 15 basis points to 0.445 percent IT2YT=RR, its highest level since June 2015 and was set for its biggest weekly jump in five years, up 35 bps.

“Italy is still the front and centre of focus for financial markets at the moment. Spanish news generally plays into the overall theme, but we are a long way from those concerns hitting the macro fundamentals for now,” said Lee Hardman, an FX strategist at MUFG in London.

The cost of insuring exposure to Spanish debt in the five-year credit default swaps market rose to its highest since the end of October at 65 bps, according to IHS Markit. But Italian CDS traded at 166 basis points, the highest in nearly a year.

