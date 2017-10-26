FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish markets rise on report of possible Catalan election
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 26, 2017 / 11:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish markets rise on report of possible Catalan election

Abhinav Ramnarayan

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish government bonds and stocks were in demand on Thursday after a media report said Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont was set to call a snap regional election for Dec. 20, a move that could ease tensions with Madrid.

Barcelona-based La Vanguardia said Puigdemont had taken the decision in a bid to persuade the government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy not to enforce direct rule in the region.

Puigdemont will make a statement at 1330 CET (1130 GMT), the regional government said.

“This news is positive for Spain because it looks like Puigdemont is looking for ways other than declaring independence,” said ING strategist Martin van Vliet.

“It sounds like he is calling these elections so that Madrid does not have to invoke article 155,” that would allow central government to suspend the wealthy region’s autonomy.

Spain’s 10-year government bond yield - which moves inversely to price - fell 6 basis points to 1.58 percent on the news.

Spain’s country stock index IBEX rose as much as 1.9 percent to a four-week high.

The gap between Spanish and German 10-year government bond yields -- a keenly watched measure of market sentiment towards Spain -- moved to its tightest in a month.

The spread between the two widened sharply earlier this month after Catalonia voted overwhelmingly in favor of breaking away from Spain, albeit on a low turnout, in an Oct. 1 referendum declared illegal by authorities in Madrid.

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Danilo Masoni; Editing by John Geddie and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.