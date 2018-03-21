Yen rises, stocks fall after report China preparing trade tariff retaliation

LONDON (Reuters) - The Japanese yen rose, while stocks and government bond yields fell on Wednesday after a report in the Wall Street Journal that China is planning counter measures against U.S. trade tariffs.

FILE PHOTO: A Japan Yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The yen, which investors tend to buy in times of risk aversion, jumped against the dollar after the report was published. It spiked to as strong as 106.07 yen JPY=EBS versus the dollar before settling at 106.25 yen, up 0.3 percent on the day. The Japanese currency briefly rose against the euro EURJPY=EBS.

Safe-haven European bond yields also fell, trimming earlier rises. The 10-year German Bund yield was last up just 1 basis point on the day at 0.59 percent DE10YT=RR, while British government bond futures FLGcv1 pared hefty early losses by around 10 ticks.

European stocks fell sharply on the news. The pan-European STOXX 600 was last down 0.2 percent, while U.S. stock futures dropped. U.S. stock futures dropped ESc1, indicating a lower open on Wall Street.