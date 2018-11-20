Markets no longer fully price in an ECB rate hike in 2019

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) is pictured outside its headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets no longer fully price in a 10 basis point rate hike from the European Central Bank in 2019, indicating growing investor concern about the economic outlook in the single currency bloc.

Money market futures dated to the ECB’s December 2019 meeting now price only a 95 percent chance of a rate hike, from a 100 percent chance on Monday. ECBWATCH

This is a substantial change from just a month ago, when a rate hike was fully priced in for September 2019. The latest scaling back in ECB rate-hike expectations comes against a backdrop of volatility in world stock markets and tension between Italy and the EU over a contentious budget.