FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 23, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Investors scale back ECB rate hike bets after weak PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets are pricing less than a 60 percent chance of a 10 basis point interest-rate rise from the European Central Bank by mid-2019, scaling back rate hike bets after Wednesday’s weaker-than-expected business activity data.

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

The difference between the overnight bank-to-bank interest rate for the euro zone (Eonia) and forward Eonia rates dated for the ECB’s June 2019 meeting was 5.8 basis points on Wednesday, down from 9 bps last week and 8 bps earlier this week. ECBWATCH.

Analysts say that means investors are pricing in less than a 60 percent chance of a 10 basis point increase in the ECB’s deposit rate — the minimum it is likely to increase — from minus 0.4 percent currently.

IHS Markit said earlier on Wednesday its Euro Zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good guide to economic health, sank in May to an 18-month low of 54.1 from 55.1, below all forecasts in a Reuters poll which predicted a dip to 55.0.

Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.