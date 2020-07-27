Business News
July 27, 2020 / 8:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Euro zone companies tapped bank credit in June even as economy reopened

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The skyline with its financial district is photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 22, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone companies continued to tap bank credit at a brisk pace in June even as the economy reopened after three months of coronavirus-related lockdown, data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.

Lending to non-financial corporations in the euro zone grew 7.1% year on year last month, only a slight deceleration from the 7.3% recorded in May, which was the biggest increase since early 2009.

Household lending growth, meanwhile, held steady at 3.0% for a third consecutive month.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below