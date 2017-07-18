FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
EU's Moscovici upbeat about Portugal, sees 2017 growth above 2.5 percent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2017 / 10:06 AM / a month ago

EU's Moscovici upbeat about Portugal, sees 2017 growth above 2.5 percent

1 Min Read

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici (L) speaks with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa during a meeting at the Sao Bento Palace in Lisbon, Portugal July 18, 2017.Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - European Union Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici lauded Portugal on Tuesday for its economic and fiscal progress and said growth would probably exceed 2.5 percent this year in an acceleration from 1.4 percent in 2016.

"The progress that has been made is very impressive," Moscovici told a news briefing during a visit to Lisbon, adding that he is "optimistic" about the country's economy.

He also said that Portugal's strategy of tackling the financial sector's massive bad loans, which the government said would not involve the use of public funds, was "ambitious and going in the right direction".

The International Monetary Fund last month more than doubled its 2017 growth outlook for Portugal to 2.5 percent.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.