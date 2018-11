French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends the 2018 Women's Forum Global Meeting in Paris, France, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A euro zone budget proposed by France and Germany should be up and running in 2021 now that the project has political backing, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Speaking alongside his German counterpart, Le Maire told reporters following a meeting of euro zone finance ministers: “It should enter force in 2021.”