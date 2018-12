European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici attend a Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have made significant progress in their negotiations on euro zone reform and reached a good result after talks overnight in Brussels, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

“After nearly 16 hours of negotiations in the Eurogroup we have a result - a good one. The euro reform has taken decisive steps forward,” Scholz said on Twitter.