May 24, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU Commission proposes new sovereign bond-backed securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed on Thursday to set up a new class of sovereign bond-backed securities to encourage banks and investors to diversify their holdings of euro zone bonds.

FILE PHOTO: Workers adjust and clean the logo of the European Commission at the entrance of the Berlaymont building, the EC headquarters, in Brussels September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The plan is meant to address a weakness in the currency bloc that came to light in the 2010-2012 euro zone debt crisis, when banks’ high exposure to their sovereigns’ own debt exacerbated the problems facing banks and euro zone authorities alike.

EU officials said the new product would reduce investors’ bias towards their own countries and increase the financial stability of the euro zone.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

