EV Energy Partners files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(Reuters) - EV Energy Partners LP, an oil and gas master limited partnership (MLP), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

EV Energy Partners had current liabilities of $654 million and total current assets of $61.4 million in 2017, according to its latest filing.

Parent firm EnerVest and its EnerVest Operating unit will not file for bankruptcy, EV Energy said.

EnerVest Operating will continue to operate EV Energy’s oil and natural gas assets.

EV Energy’s shares were down about 9 percent in aftermarket trading.