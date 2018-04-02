FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 2, 2018 / 11:10 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

EV Energy Partners files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EV Energy Partners LP, an oil and gas master limited partnership (MLP), filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

EV Energy Partners had current liabilities of $654 million and total current assets of $61.4 million in 2017, according to its latest filing.

Parent firm EnerVest and its EnerVest Operating unit will not file for bankruptcy, EV Energy said.

EnerVest Operating will continue to operate EV Energy’s oil and natural gas assets.

EV Energy’s shares were down about 9 percent in aftermarket trading.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.