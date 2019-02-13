Evercore hires Oechelhaeuser to lead German equity capital markets business: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investment bank Evercore has hired Sebastian Oechelhaeuser to lead its German equity capital markets advisory business, sources close to the matter said.

Oechelhaeuser will join Evercore in July from KPMG, where he HAS worked since 2016 after stints at Barclays and Rothschild.

Evercore declined to comment.

The investment banking boutique HAS strongly expanded its German-focused team in recent months and in September brought in Eduard Kostadinov to lead operations in Frankfurt as Senior Managing Director.