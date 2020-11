China Evergrande to sell 40.96% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group 3333.HK agreed to sell a 40.96% stake in Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group to Shenergy Co 600642.SS for 14.9 billion yuan, Guanghui Energy Co 600256.SS said in a disclosure on Sunday.

Guanghui Energy is a subsidiary of Xinjiang Guanghui.

Shenergy, a Shanghai-based power utility, will become the second-biggest shareholder of Xinjiang Guanghui, the disclosure said.