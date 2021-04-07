Eversource Energy names Joe Nolan as CEO

(Reuters) - Eversource Energy said on Wednesday Joe Nolan will take over as chief executive officer of the electric utility, replacing Jim Judge, who will become the company’s executive chairman.

Nolan, a 35-year company veteran, has been a force behind the company’s clean energy efforts, including the Eversource-Ørsted joint venture that plans to develop at least 4,000 MW of offshore wind capacity.

Nolan has been the company’s executive vice president, customer and corporate relations, since its creation from a merger between Northeast Utilities and NSTAR in 2012 and assumed responsibility for strategy in early 2020.

The change is part of the company’s leadership succession plan, it added.

Jim Judge, who has served as Eversource’s CEO since 2016, will oversee strategic and investment planning, and will be involved in both investor and industry relations.