India's Eversource, NIIF join hands with UK's CDC Group in green push

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Eversource Capital along with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) of India have partnered with the UK government’s CDC Group to invest a cumulative $330 million in CDC’s Ayana Renewable Power platform, the three said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Ayana was launched to develop utility scale solar and wind generation projects across growth states in India. It is currently constructing 500 megawatt of solar generation capacity with a strong future pipeline of renewable energy opportunities, the statement said.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to invest a further $1.7 billion in India and neighboring countries over the next three years,” CDC’s head of Asia, Srini Nagarajan, said.