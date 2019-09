(Reuters) - EVestment, a unit of Nasdaq, on Monday appointed Jean-Philippe Quittot as managing director - head of EMEA.

Based out of London, Quittot will report to Jerrod Stoller and Gene Luciani, eVestment’s co-CEOs based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Quittot has been with the company for over 10 years, and he most recently served as head of sales in the EMEA region.