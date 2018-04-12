FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 1:09 PM / in 3 hours

EVgo to build fast charging network for GM's Maven unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle charging station provider EVgo said on Thursday it would build a dedicated direct current fast charging network for General Motor Co’s Maven car sharing and rental unit.

EVgo said the new network will add hundreds of charging stations across the United States in markets where Maven operates.

Last year, Maven’s executives said they expect to bolster the Gig fleet in 2018 with the addition of 2,000-3,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs as more cities outside California add charging stations.

Maven drivers currently use public EVgo fast chargers in seven locations across the United States - Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore and Austin, the company said.

Reporting by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

