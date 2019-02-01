FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines

(Reuters) - An injection that makes forehead wrinkles disappear is set to rival Allergan’s Botox after U.S. regulators approved Evolus Inc’s cheaper treatment on Friday.

Evolus expects Jeuveau to be priced between 20 and 25 percent lower than Botox, whose cosmetic uses have so far remained largely unchallenged.

The approval of Evolus’s Jeuveau to treat wrinkles, also called frown lines, comes about eight months after the agency declined to approve the drug, citing deficiencies related to the chemistry and manufacturing of the product.