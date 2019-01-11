Utility EWE to kick off minority stake sale next month: sources

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - German regional utility EWE [LANDWE.UL] is expected to kick off a sales process for a minority stake in itself next month, three people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the whole group at up to 6.2 billion euros ($7.2 billion).

After the publication of a sales advertisement likely in late February, prospective buyers will have four weeks to indicate their interest for the 26 percent stake, one of the people said.

Potential buyers include a consortium of infrastructure investor Macquarie (MQG.AX) and German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE), the people said, as well as Canadian pension fund OMERS, Australian infrastructure fund IFM and Dutch pension fund PGGM.