Oil executive arrested for throwing Chihuahuas off balcony

LONDON (Reuters) - An oil trading executive was arrested on suspicion of throwing two Chihuahua dogs off a second floor balcony, a police report showed.

Jerald Jeske, 51, a lawyer and head of compliance in North America for Geneva-based Mercuria Energy Group, was detained in Chicago on an accusation of aggravated cruelty to animals,

The police report, emailed to Reuters on Tuesday, said officers responded to a domestic battery call on Christmas Eve in which the victim said Jeske threw the two pets off the balcony. He was released two days later.

“The 17-year-old Chihuahua passed away on the scene,” the report said, adding the fate of the second dog was unknown.

Mercuria, one of the world’s biggest energy trading firms, declined to comment on Jeske’s current employment status. But a spokesman said the firm had zero tolerance for any type of violence by employees, whether in the workplace or elsewhere.

Jeske did not immediately respond to a request for comment.