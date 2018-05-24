Higher PJM auction prices won't save some U.S. nuclear plants

(Reuters) - U.S. nuclear power generators are sticking with plans to shut several reactors after none of them cleared an auction to supply capacity in the country’s largest power grid despite winning bids nearly doubling, energy companies and analysts said on Thursday.

A record amount of nuclear capacity failed to clear the auction by PJM Interconnection to make sure the power grid, located in all or parts of 13 U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states, has enough resources in the June 2021-May 2022 delivery year.

PJM said on Wednesday the auction produced a price of $140 per megawatt-day for much of the PJM footprint, compared with $76.53 last year.

Nuclear plants are economically challenged because cheap and abundant supplies of rival fuel natural gas from shale fields has depressed power prices over the past several years.

Exelon Corp, the biggest U.S. operator of nuclear power plants, said it still planned to shut its 805-megawatt Three Mile Island reactor in October 2019 and the 615-MW Oyster Creek plant in New Jersey this October. Oyster Creek did not participate in the auction.

FirstEnergy Solutions, a bankrupt unit of FirstEnergy Corp, said the auction had no impact on its operations. The company said in March it planned to retire the 1,240-MW Perry and 894-MW Davis-Besse nuclear plants in Ohio and 1,808-MW Beaver Valley in Pennsylvania in 2020 and 2021.

One megawatt can power about 1,000 U.S. homes.

While the auction was tough on nuclear reactors, it was a boon to energy companies that burn gas and coal to generate power like NRG Energy Inc and Vistra Energy Corp, which both saw their shares rise by nearly 4 percent on Thursday.

Exelon and FirstEnergy both said they will continue to work with federal and state officials and PJM on broader market reforms that could keep some of their reactors from shutting.

“Now, more than ever, we need federal, regional and state policymakers to urgently take action to preserve the benefits that our nation’s largest and most resilient source of emissions-free energy provides to our customers,” Kathleen Barrón, Exelon’s senior vice president of government and regulatory affairs and public policy, said in a statement.

Nuclear operators have complained that the way energy prices are set in PJM does not compensate them for their contribution to grid resiliency and their ability to produce large amounts of carbon free energy.

Resiliency became an issue after U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in September 2017 asked federal energy regulators to adopt rules to protect so-called fuel secure coal and nuclear plants from early retirement.

“We remain skeptical that long-term federal or state subsidies are likely, but we’re more optimistic about reforms put forward by PJM,” said Katie Bays, an energy analyst at Height Securities in Washington.

PJM is testing the resiliency of its grid and is also developing a plan that could change the way the market compensates generators for the energy they produce, which could increase revenues for both coal and nuclear plants.

THREE MILE ISLAND NOT PROFITABLE

In addition to Three Mile Island, which has not cleared in four consecutive auctions and has not been profitable for six years, Exelon said its 1,797-MW Dresden and all but a small portion of its 2,300-MW Byron nuclear plant also did not clear the auction.

Exelon said Dresden and Byron were not at risk of early retirement at this time because they both have capacity obligations that continue through May 2021 and May 2022, respectively.

Across all of PJM, 10,643 MW of nuclear capacity did not clear the auction, the most ever, Exelon said, compared with 3,243 MW that failed to clear last year.

Of the 99 nuclear reactors operating in the United States, capable of generating about 99,300 MW, 33 are in PJM. Those units are capable of producing almost 34,000 MW.

Separately, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc has also said it could shut its three reactors at the Salem and Hope Creek facility in New Jersey over the next few years if it did not receive some sort of federal or state subsidy or market rule change in the PJM grid.

PSEG did not say whether its reactors cleared the auction, noting they will need energy, capacity, and zero emission credit (ZEC) revenue to be economic.

Analysts do not expect PSEG to shut its reactors after New Jersey’s governor signed a ZEC bill on Wednesday that could provide the plants with more money for their carbon-free energy.