Han Solo jacket, Marty McFly hoverboard for sale at movie props auction

LONDON (Reuters) - Fancy wearing Han Solo’s jacket? Or perhaps donning Indiana Jones’ fedora hat? Or how about a trip on Marty McFly’s hoverboard?

Detail is seen of Forrest Gump's shrimp hat worn by Tom Hanks in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump". REUTERS/Toby Melville

Movie buffs have a chance to get their hands on a treasure trove of memorabilia from fan favorites such as “Star Wars”, “Indiana Jones” and “Back to the Future II” in an auction of film props and costumes in London this month.

An employee poses with Edward Scissorhands' costume, worn by Johnny Depp in the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands". REUTERS/Toby Melville

London and Los Angeles-based Prop Store, which sells the items, is putting more than 600 lots from some 150 movies and television shows, under the hammer on Sept. 20.

“This collection is unique and special just because of the caliber and volume of recognizable and iconic props and costumes,” Props Store founder and CEO Stephen Lane told Reuters on Thursday at an exhibition of the auction items.

The leading lot of the sale is the jacket worn by Han Solo, played by Harrison Ford, in the 1980 film “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”, which is expected to fetch between 500,000 to 1 million pounds ($647,350-$1.29 million).

The blue-grey jacket, which was found by Lane at a costume house and screen-matched, is “the only significant Han Solo costume piece from the original trilogy ever to come to public auction”, the company says.

Other “Star Wars” items include a Stormtrooper helmet from “The Last Jedi” film, estimated at 30,000-50,000 pounds and being sold for charity, as well as Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber from “Revenge of the Sith” movie, expected to sell for 50,000-100,000 pounds.

“Back to the Future” fans have the chance to buy one of the hoverboards Michael J. Fox used in the 1989 sci-fi sequel. That is seen fetching 30,000 pounds to 50,000 pounds.

A fedora hat Ford wore as Indiana Jones in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is estimated at 200,000-300,000 pounds.

Other auction items include Captain America’s distressed army rescue costume from the 2011 “The First Avenger” film as well as a Superman costume, worn by Christopher Reeve.