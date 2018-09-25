Intricate church vestments go on show in London exhibition

LONDON (Reuters) - Intricately embroidered and gold embossed textiles have gone on display in London in an exhibition looking at vestments worn in the Catholic Church between the 16th and 19th centuries.

“Apparell’d in Celestial Light”, at the Indar Pasricha Fine Arts gallery brings together vestments acquired in France, Germany and Italy.

The collection features silk, brocaded and opulent chasubles, chalice veils and copes among the items on display which are also for sale with prices ranging from 5,000 to 1 million pounds ($6,584-$1.32 million)

“The Church was told...that they must wear these wonderful vestments because they were representing God,” gallery owner Indar Pasricha told Reuters. “The local people, the illiterate people, were amazed.”

The exhibition runs until Nov. 3.

($1 = 0.7594 pounds)