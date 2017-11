(Reuters) - Emerging markets-focused investment bank Exotix Capital named Basni Jashapara as its new head of EMEA sales for research, analytics and data.

Previously, Jashapara was head of research sales for SLJ Macro.

Exotix also appointed Tracy Kivunyu to the role of senior equity research analyst for telecoms across frontier markets in Kenya.

Waseem Khan was named equity research analyst for financial companies in Bangladesh.