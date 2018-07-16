Exotix Capital hires executives to expand fixed income presence

(Reuters) - Exotix Capital, the developing markets investment bank, said it has hired four new executives to expand its global presence in fixed income.

The company said Joao Korngold would lead fixed income sales for Latin America while Natalia Ermolitskaya was appointed as director of Russia and CIS fixed income sales in London.

The company also hired Hiral Desai as director of fixed income sales in Dubai and Afamefuna Umeh to head Sub-Saharan Africa fixed income sales, based in Lagos.

Korngold was previously with Cantor Fitzgerald and BNY Mellon (BK.N) while Ermolitskaya has worked with Barclays (BARC.L) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA).

Desai has most recently established fixed income execution operations in Dubai for ED&F Man and Umeh has previously led Nigeria Treasuries trading at United Bank for Africa.