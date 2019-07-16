Experian's quarterly revenue rises 4% on North America boost

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of information services company Experian is seen at the opening of its data lab in San Diego, California April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Experian, the world’s biggest credit data company, reported a 4% rise in revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from higher business across automotive, health, business credit and decision analytics segments in North America, its largest market.

Revenue from running data checks in North America jumped 9% for the three months ended June 30, said the FTSE 100 company, which runs 28 credit bureaus globally.

Experian and its peers Equifax and TransUnion generate credit reports, including on bankruptcies and court judgments, and scores based on borrowing and payment habits of consumers.

Consumer services performed well, Experian said, adding that 21 million U.S. consumers now use its free membership platform to check their credit scores.

Revenue from business-to-business category rose 6%, bolstered by higher credit volumes, mortgage and contributions from new products, helping the company reiterate its outlook for the year.

Peer Equifax had reported a massive first-quarter loss in May compared with a profit a year earlier as costs related to its 2017 data breach continued to plague the company. Its revenue also fell short of expectations.