Data firm Experian sees first-quarter revenue hit from COVID-19 crisis

(Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, said on Wednesday it expects first-quarter organic revenue to decline by 5% to 10% if coronavirus-related restrictions continue to impact business throughout the period.

The blue-chip firm said the pandemic has led to major disruptions across all its main markets and would impact its full-year performance.

The London-listed company’s annual statutory pretax profit fell 1.6% to $942 million for the year ended March 31, below analysts’ average estimate of $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.