(Reuters) - Cigna Corp (CI.N) said the U.S. Department of Justice has sought additional information from the company and Express Scripts (ESRX.O) in connection with the health insurer’s ongoing $52 billion takeover of Express Scripts.

The request is to extend the waiting period imposed by the HSR Act until 30 days after the companies comply with the request, Cigna said in a filing. (bit.ly/2HqhJuW)