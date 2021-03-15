Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Goods & Retail

Blackstone, Starwood Capital to buy Extended Stay for $6 billion

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday the private equity company and Starwood Capital Group have agreed to buy hotel-operator Extended Stay America for $6 billion.

As bookings plunged across the U.S. hotel industry over the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Extended Stay, which specializes in temporary housing for healthcare professionals.

The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

