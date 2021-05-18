Brazilian drugstore chain Pague Menos in talks to buy rival Extrafarma

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian drugstore chain Pague Menos said it was in talks to acquire rival Extrafarma from industrial holding company Ultrapar, sending its shares soaring.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Pague Menos had agreed to buy Extrafarma for 600 million reais ($114 million), citing sources familiar with the matter.

The companies gave no further details in their statement, which confirmed the talks.

The deal would make Pague Menos Brazil’s second biggest drugstore retailer, behind Raia Drogasil SA. It is currently ranked third.

Pague Menos shares rose almost 12% in morning trading, while Ultrapar, which is mostly focused on fuel distribution, was up 1.3%.

Extrafarma would increase Pague Menos’ number of stores by more than one third, to 1,503, and reinforce its presence in Brazil’s northern and northeastern region, one of the sources said.

Pague Menos, which is backed by U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic, would pay 300 million reais for Ultrapar’s stake on regulatory approval of the deal. The remainder would be paid over the next two years in two equal installments. Extrafarma’s enterprise value was set at 700 million reais.

The deal is expected to create synergies of between 150 million and 250 million reais over three years to Pague Menos’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), mostly from higher sales, one of the sources added.

In a note to clients, Bradesco BBI analysts said Pague Menos is offering the equivalent of around 1.5 million reais per Extrafarma store, around the price of opening a new store. But for Pague Menos would mean a shortcut to its expansion plans, as an open store already generates revenues.

This would be the first acquisition by Pague Menos since it listed its shares on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange in August. This year, its shares are up 19%, outperforming the index.

Ultrapar decided to divest Extrafarma as part of a reorganization of its portfolio to concentrate on oil and gas sector. The group is in exclusive talks with Petrobras to acquire its Refap refinery, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. nL1N2JU2YK

($1 = 5.2729 reais)