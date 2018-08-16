FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Exxaro half-year profit up 8 percent on coal performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J) said on Thursday half-year profit rose 8 percent boosted by a strong performance in its core coal business.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 953 cents for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018, from 882 cents in the same period last year.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Exxaro said net operating profit at its coal segment rose 12 percent to 3.387 billion rand ($234.85 million).

($1 = 14.4221 rand)

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Joe Brock

