HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp plans to restart next week the last crude distillation unit (CDU) idled at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery by a Feb. 12 fire, sources familiar with plant operations said on Friday.

The 90,000 bpd PSLA-7 CDU my restart as early as Monday, the sources said. The other three CDUs at the refinery restarted this week.