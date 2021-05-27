Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Breakingviews

Viewsroom: Big Oil’s global blow

By Lauren Silva Laughlin

1 Min Read

An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A small activist fund upended Exxon Mobil’s board while Shell was dealt a setback in a Dutch courtroom. At the same time, Chevron shareholders backed a proposal to cut more emissions. The interests of both stakeholders and shareholders are rapidly aligning in fossil fuels.

